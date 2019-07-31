RUMFORD, Maine — A fugitive wanted by authorities in Oxford County has been taken into custody, Rumford's police chief said Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, the department requested the public's assistance in locating Anthony Robert Scott, 37, who was believed to be in the River Valley area.

Scott was described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, and according to police was considered dangerous.

"We appreciate everyone 'sharing' the post and passing on information pertinent to getting [Scott] in custody," Rumford police said in a Facebook post.

Neither police nor deputies immediately released details regarding why there was an effort to find Scott – specifically, what prompted his fugitive status.

Police advised those looking to help to not attempt to apprehend Scott. Instead, they asked the public to notify county dispatch immediately.