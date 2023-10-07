Fuel visible in Mackerel Cove not likely from recent accident, officials say

A diver was sent to the scene Monday afternoon to document the leak and determine whether it could be sealed with marine putty.

HARPSWELL, Maine — An apparent fuel spill that was visible in Mackerel Cove in Harpswell on Monday is not believed to have originated from a recent accident, officials said.

Maine Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Commissioner David Madore told NEWS CENTER Maine that neither the DEP nor the town of Harpswell believed that the diesel spill was caused by a recent accident, but rather likely from a "long-sunken vessel."

A diver was sent to the scene Monday afternoon to document the leak and determine whether it could be sealed with marine putty.

Maine DEP is in contact with the U.S. Coast Guard, and the investigation is ongoing, Madore also said.

Harpswell harbormaster Paul Plummer told NEWS CENTER Maine there are three sunken ships in that area, and that it was by chance that they averted disaster to the region with the tide going out instead of in.

Several containment booms were in the water at the time NEWS CENTER Maine was at the scene.