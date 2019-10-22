The Fryeburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a pickup truck who failed to stop for two students in a crosswalk Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. and that the driver was traveling eastbound on Route 302 in front of Molly Ockett Middle School.

The incident was posted on the Department's Facebook page. It shows a blue pickup truck nearly miss two students about to use the school's crosswalk before taking out the crosswalk sign placed in the middle of the road.

"So happy the kids did not get hit. So scary!" one woman replied to the Facebook post. "People need to be aware in school zones!"

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department, at 207-935-3323.

