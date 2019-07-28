FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Police rescued a woman who was unconscious along the banks of the Saco River on Saturday.

Police said they found a 45-year-old woman from Laconia, New Hampshire in the bushes after spotting a kayak up on an embankment around 5:30 p.m.

After several attempts, police woke the woman up and brought her and her kayak back to safety. She was treated and released by Fryeburg Rescue.

Police are not releasing the woman's identity due to the medical nature of the incident.

Kayak

Fryeburg Police

"Aside from excessive alcohol it is unknown what caused the woman to collapse. She told officers she got separated from her group after capsizing a mile back from where she was found. Wearing only a bikini and having no other supplies except alcohol on board she was certainly unequipped for overnight camping on the Saco," Police Chief Joshua Potvin wrote in a release. "The woman was making a 7-mile trip, traveling from Walker’s Bridge (Fryeburg) to Brownfield. With darkness nearing, she is extremely fortunate to have been located when she was."

Fryeburg Police urge anyone on the river to wear a lifejacket.