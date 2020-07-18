According to the Teamsters Local 340 Union, on Friday, Chief Joshua Potivin resigned from the Fryeburg Police Department. His resignation is effective July 31.

According to the union's spokesperson, Traci St. Clair, the complaint was filed on March 18th. Then two months later, on May 18th, Chief Potivin was placed on paid administrative leave. On Friday, Chief Potivin resigned effective July 31.

St. Clair said the reason for the complaint is not yet public yet because it's still under investigation.

"We're frustrated with how the town handled this right from the get go, however, we're glad to see some kind of resolution here," St. Clair said.