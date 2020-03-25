BROWNFIELD, Maine — A Fryeburg man died Tuesday night in a single-car crash on Pequawket Trail in Brownfield.

Emergency responders from Fryeburg and Hiram Fire Departments as well as Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police responded to the crash at around 7:40 p.m.

They found David Chute, 57, of Fryeburg a flipped over 2008 Nissan Titan. Chute had been ejected from the car during the crash.

Police say their investigation found that the crash happened likely due to a high rate of speed. They also said the vehicle appeared to have rolled over several times.

The roadway was shut down for several hours and traffic was detoured away from the scene.

