Fryeburg Fair to return this fall

The Fryeburg Fair is the latest Maine event to announce it will return in person in 2021

FRYEBURG, Maine — Editor's Note: The video above aired in 2020 when the fair went virtual amid the pandemic.

Maine's largest agricultural fair announced Monday that it will return in person this fall after COVID-19 precautions resulted in it moving online in 2020.

The Fryeburg Fair is set to take place Oct. 3-10 at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds, more than 100 buildings on more than 185 acres.

The fair has been an annual tradition since 1851 and includes harness racing, a 4-H exhibition hall, sheepdog trials, pig scrambles, live entertainment, and amusements.

Fair organizers canceled the 2020 in-person fair for safety reasons, but an online event still included Woodsmen's Field Day, teaching proper chopping techniques and cooking segments such as how to make peanut butter fudge.

The 2019 fair drew about 225,000 people, according to staff.

Last week, the Common Ground Fair in Unity announced it planned to hold an in-person fair as well.