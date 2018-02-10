FRYEBURG (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- After a fire destroyed two main barns and damaged several others on the Fryeburg Fair grounds in July, the organizing committee behind the fair didn't miss a beat when it came to getting the fair up and running as planned.

On Tuesday, hundreds of farmers housed their cattle on the site that used to be the location of the cattle barn, now a massive tent. According the finance committee, the steal beam supported tent is 100x250 feet and cost about $114,000 to rent for one month. Other construction projects already underway before the fire prevented the organization from building a new barn right away, but they do plan to rebuild eventually.

The 168th Fryeburg Fair will continue through Sunday.

