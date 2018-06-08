The email came through about a month ago, a proud parent suggesting 207 should put a band on their show. I follow these links, and had a listen, and it was good. I thought it was a bunch of young guns making their way in the world today, walking in & out of barrooms, just past the legal drinking age. Then I listened further, if that was true, these kids would be onto something clean and big. So began the research and I soon realized the Delta Generators are seasoned veterans who have been making bluesy rock'n'roll for years and can deliver that southern, soulful sound of an early Stones. They all have calloused hands and play because they love it. They may have been young guns at one time but their wisdom and slide skills put them in another league.

But don't take my word for it. They have records and cds available and they will be playing Portland at the Empire on August 9.

http://deltagenerators.com/

