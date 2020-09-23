From a mug shot to a master's degree, Portland man shares recovery story

September is National Recovery Month, a time when people in recovery share their stories to help end the stigma of substance use disorder.

PORTLAND, Maine — Glenn Simpson's journey to recovery started at a young age, while he was growing up in Skowhegan.

"From the first time I picked up a drink at age 11, I could see that my drinking was not like other people," Simpson said.

Alcohol and drugs was an escape from a small town life he didn't connect with. Those habits continued in Bangor, where he spent twenty years as a morning shock jock at a rock radio station.

11 years ago, following a number of alcohol related arrests, Simpson started his 13th attempt at rehab.

"I have no job, I have no driver's license, I am 40 thousand dollars in debt to the IRS and there is a warrant for my arrest. And that is day one of my recovery story," Simpson said.

While in rehab, he helped another patient in a wheelchair who was struggling to get to the cafeteria. That simple gesture became a pivotal moment of finally breaking free from substance use disorder.

That can-do attitude resulted in Simpson finishing his bachelor's degree and walking the stage with a master's degree in clinical social work. As a licensed therapist, he specializes in helping people struggling with substance use disorder and trauma, which has also been key to his healing process.

Simpson and his girlfriend, Nini Shamos, founded the Radical Art Directive, known as RAD, where people express their recovery in art. He hopes sharing his story and 'recovering out loud' will help others.

"To be able to go from a mug shot to a masters degree that provides hope, inspiration. connection and it's incredibly healing," Simpson said.

More information from the Maine Department of Health and Human Resources on substance use disorder, including prevention, treatment and recovery services, can be found here.