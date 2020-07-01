FRIENDSHIP, Maine — A 14-month old child was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a Friendship home Tuesday morning.

The child's parents found him at about 9:30 a.m., Chief Deputy Patrick Polky of the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

The parents initially thought the child had died, Polky said, but Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services personnel were able to get vital signs and took the child, whose gender Polky would not confirm, by ambulance to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.

From there, the child was taken by LifeFlight of Maine to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to Polky.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident, as required by protocol set by the state attorney general's office.

Polky declined to release any additional information including whether the pool was indoors or outdoors.

The child's condition was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.