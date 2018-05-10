YARMOUTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Friends and family of Kristin Westra say they are still clinging to a sliver of hope that the 47-year-old teacher is still alive.

This despite the discovery of an unidentified body near Westra’s home Friday.

Close friends to strangers have been coming to this gathering space to get information and support each other during the search for Westra.

RELATED | 'We're here for you and we love you': Best friends pray for missing teacher's return

The space is adorned with pictures drawn by students at Chebeague Island School, where Westra taught elementary students for more than a dozen years.

Westra’s close group of friends say the outpouring from the community is giving them strength during this difficult time. They are still holding out hope that Westra will be found alive somewhere.

TIMELINE | Kristin Westra's husband recounts night his wife disappeared

"This is not like her to have this happen," said Burtler Carmichael, Westra's friend, "and that’s what is so difficult no scenario seems like her."

The space will be open to the community through the weekend.

© NEWS CENTER Maine