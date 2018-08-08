BELFAST (NEWS CENTER Maine ) — Friends of the 16-year-old girl from Belfast who died Tuesday are remembering her as a politically active young woman, a talented artist, and an experienced cyclist.

Laila Al-Matrouk was riding her bicycle on Route 1 in Belfast on Sunday, Aug. 5, when she was hit by a car traveling northbound. Belfast Police Cheif Mike Macfarlane said she suffered serious injuries and was taken to Waldo County General Hospital, then taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center via LifeFlight.

“She was amazing,“ said Nicolle Littrell, who was an advisor to a youth feminist group that Laila helped create. “She was a change maker.”

Laila Al-Matrouk at Seeds of Peace

Laila was born in Kuwait, but moved to Maine where she would attend the summer camp, Seeds of Peace, which brings together kids from war-torn countries to overcome conflicts with kids of opposing nations.

In 2016, she received the Secretary of State Eighth Grade Citizenship Award, and met Senate President Michael Thibodeau.

A vigil is planned for 7 p.m. in Belfast on Saturday. The school Laila attended brought in counselors, nurses, teachers, and administrators to meet with students to help grieving students.

© NEWS CENTER Maine