We're halfway through the week, so let's take a look at the weekend forecast.

More humid air moves in on Friday. With it, we'll have a lot of clouds, and a few scattered showers during the day. Temperatures in western Maine may make it into the 70s, 60s farther north and east.

A cold front will move in Friday night. It looks like this front will be a bit too late for widespread severe thunderstorms. However, it's likely a line of showers, downpours and thunderstorms crosses the state Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The mountains and foothills have the highest risk for strong storms. Damaging wind gusts are possible, in addition to heavy rain and lightning.

This front clears the area Saturday morning. We'll start with some clouds, then have increasing sun as cooler and drier air moves in.

With high pressure overhead, Saturday night will be chilly. Expect lows in the 30s in the mountains and foothills, 40s elsewhere.

Sunday looks gorgeous with sun and highs in the 60s.

