CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Final touches are underway for the 21st Beach to Beacon 10K. Fresh paint was placed on the start line Sunday ahead of 8,500 runners crossing over it on a road race to Portland Head Light. The race begins Saturday August 4th at 8:00 a.m.

A crew from Logan Painters used stencils, brushes and rollers to apply new coats on the line near the entrance to Crescent Beach State Park on Route 77. Cape Elizabeth Police had the road partially closed so drivers can pass, but also so the paint and workers would be uninterrupted. B2B's Andy Deschenes, the race's technical director, said the paint takes about three hours to dry.

"It takes a little patience," said Deschenes. "It's watching paint dry. Logan Painters has done this a couple years now, but it takes a little time. It takes some care, some good stencils and some good guys doing the work."

The 10k, 6.2 mile, race takes place on roads, many on the ocean as it winds through Cape Elizabeth. Deschenes said they can't add more runners because of the width of the roads.

"It's a spectacular beautiful course and it's a great local and international race. It's a pretty amazing combination," said Deschenes.

This year the charity WinterKids will be the primary beneficiary. TD Bank is the title sponsor and there will be more than $90,000 in purse prizes across five waves, according to the B2B website.

