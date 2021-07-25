Frenchville school appears to be destroyed by fire

A live-streamed Facebook video shows massive damage to the Dr Leveques School in Frenchville

FRENCHVILLE, Maine — Fire officials are on the scene of a massive fire at Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville Sunday morning, according to Aroostook County Sheriff's Department dispatchers.

**WARNING - VIDEO IS LIVE AND UNEDITED**

A Facebook live stream shows severe damage to the Frenchville school while fire could be seen raging across the entire building.

The dispatcher told NEWS CENTER Maine they were aware several crews were fighting the fire, but there was no other information at this time.