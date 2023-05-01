Freeport fire injures 1, leaves 2 families displaced

Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley said the home is a total loss.

FREEPORT, Maine — Crews from several Cumberland County fire departments were at the scene of a multiple-structure fire in Freeport Thursday morning.

It happened at 10 Joseph Drive, near Webster Road, according to Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley.

One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Conley said.

Two families (five people total) have been displaced as a result of the fire, and the home is a total loss, according to Conley.

Firefighters were shuttling water from a nearby hydrant onto the fire, which started in one structure before spreading to another, officials said.

As of 6:30 a.m., there were no road closures due to the fire.