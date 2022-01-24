Civil rights complaint filed over racial threat in Maine

William Rowe, 61, of Freeport, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Feb. 22.

FREEPORT, Maine — A man due in court in Maine on a charge of threatening with a dangerous weapon now also faces a civil rights complaint.

A complaint from Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey states that William Rowe, 61, threatened a 39-year-old Black man with a gun after he saw the man dining with a white woman at Antonia's Pizzeria in Freeport on Nov. 30.

According to the complaint, the man was seated in his vehicle in the restaurant parking lot when Rowe confronted him with the barrel of a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol that was visible under Rowe’s left armpit. When Rowe turned away from the man, the barrel pointed in the man’s direction, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that Rowe, a Freeport resident, walked up to the man and his companion while holding a pistol and said, “Freeport, Maine, baby. We don’t do this [expletive] in Freeport, Maine.”

The complaint alleges that Rowe targeted the man based on his race or color and requests an order prohibiting Rowe from having any contact with the victim and from violating the Maine Civil Rights Act in the future.

According to Frey's office, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office has also filed a criminal complaint against Rowe for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, threatening display of a weapon, and criminal mischief.

In a release Monday, Ibrahim Hooper, national communications director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), commented on the allegations against Rowe, saying, "Whenever a bias motive is apparent or suspected in a crime, that alleged motive should be taken into consideration and appropriate charges added according to relevant state and federal laws."

Hooper said the American Muslim community and CAIR stand with all who are challenging anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, white supremacy, and all other forms of bigotry.

Rowe is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Feb. 22.

Frey filed his complaint in Cumberland County Superior Court under the Maine Civil Rights Act.