LISBON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 37-year-old teacher is behind bars for allegedly having a relationship with a 15-year-old student.

Derek Michael Boyce teaches at Pine Tree Academy in Freeport which is a Seventh-day Adventist school for grades K–12. Police say, the same day Boyce was arrested, they began investigating his relationship with a 15-year-old female student from the school.

Lisbon Police say they initially arrested Boyce on Sept. 21, charging him of one count of gross sexual assault, but that charge was expanded to two counts of gross sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor.

Boyce is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $50,000 bail with further restrictions prohibiting contact with the victim, her family, or anyone under 18 years of age.

Police say they continue to investigate this case.

