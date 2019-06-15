FREEPORT, Maine — Carmen, Elaine, and JoAnn -- the trio is known most popularly to Mainers as the 'Freeport Flag Ladies'.

For 18 almost years, they've taken to their post on Main Street in Freeport every Tuesday morning, proudly waving our red, white, and blue flag.

It's a tradition that began after the horrific events of 9/11 -- and it has had a lasting impact on many Mainers.

The trio originally stood to honor the lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks, but the women say that at the year's end, they decided to keep on standing to support the brave men and women who were off to serve in the military.

Now, after nearly two decades of flying their country's colors in any weather, the Freeport Flag Ladies are retiring. They will wave their flags one last time on September 11, 2019.

In an event page on Facebook, the Flag Ladies explained what their mission was all about when they first began.

"We never stood with the intent to tell you what to think but with the hope that our presence on Main Street would invite people to think about their Country and what they might be able to do themselves."

The Flag Ladies are inviting all families, friends, coworkers, and members of groups to come stand with them on their final Tuesday.

