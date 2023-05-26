One person critically injured in Freeport explosion

An explosion at D.A.B. Used Auto Sales Inc. sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries Friday morning.

FREEPORT, Maine — An explosion that rattled the town of Freeport on Friday morning has sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries.

The explosion involving a gas cylinder took place at D.A.B. Used Auto Sales Inc., a Freeport Police Department spokesperson told NEWS CENTER Maine.

One person was brought to Maine Medical Center with critical injuries. No other injuries were reported at the time.

A fire marshal was reportedly on the way to the scene as of 10:20 a.m., the spokesperson also said.

Schools in Freeport were operating as normal, RSU 5 Superintendent told NEWS CENTER Maine.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.