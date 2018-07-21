FREEMAN TOWNSHIP (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A 56-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon after police said he failed to navigate a turn and ran off the road.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Flint York of Freeman Township was driving northbound on West Freeman Road on his 2005 Harley Davidson around 4:30 p.m. when he failed to "negotiate a corner" and ran off the road.

Police said he died at the scene as a results of his injuries and was not wearing a helmet. His wife was traveling ahead of him when the crash happened about one mile from his home.

