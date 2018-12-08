CAPE ELIZABETH (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- The Skin Cancer Foundation brings their mobile office, with two exam rooms, to Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth to offer free skin cancer screenings to anyone who is interested. The RV and Portland-based dermatologists will be onsite until 4pm Sunday.

Doctors say skin cancer has become an epidemic in the U.S. with more people reporting new cases every year. They attribute this to more awareness, but not enough action by individuals to prevent it. Dermatologists recommend using broad spectrum SPF 30 or above every day, and say one person needs a shot glass worth of sunscreen to cover his or her entire body.

