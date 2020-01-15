BREWER, Maine — The Brewer Police Department is giving out free reflective armbands aimed at helping with pedestrian safety in the city.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt said, "as it is still getting dark VERY early, many people are enjoying evening walks throughout Brewer when visibility is low."

On Tuesday night around 5 p.m., Bangor Police and Fire responded to an accident involving a car and pedestrian. Police said the man sustained very serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

"Low visibility and dark clothing are frequent contributing factors to vehicle/pedestrian crashes. We would like to remind everyone to walk and drive safely," Moffit said.

Moffitt said the armbands, which are provided by MaineDOT and the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, can be picked up between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM Monday - Friday at the Brewer Police Department.

Erik DaSilva, the Safety Education Manager for the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, said most serious crashes occur because motorists claim they did not see the bicyclist or pedestrian. He said these reflective bands can be used on wrists and ankles to help people who walk, roll, and bike be more visible during low light and dark conditions.

