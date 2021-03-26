Free car seat safety check event this weekend in Bangor

Another car seat safety check is scheduled for Wednesday, April 7, in Waterville. Clinics in southern Maine are suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BANGOR, Maine — On Saturday, March 27, 2021, Safe Kids Maine, in corporation with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Quirk Chevrolet, will provide free car seat safety checks in Bangor.

The event will take place at Quirk Chevrolet located at 293 Hogan Road from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Expert technicians will thoroughly evaluate every car seat to ensure they are the right size and correctly installed in the vehicle. They'll also be able to answer any questions parents, grandparents, or other guardians may have.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at the event. Technicians will be wearing gloves and sanitizing surfaces between appointments.

According to Safe Kids Maine, 80% of kids are riding improperly in their car seats. This weekend, the organization is teaming up with @NorthernLightH and @Quirk_Chevrolet to offer the public free car seat safety checks. I'll have the details this morning on @newscentermaine. pic.twitter.com/lOQ2oDJ3Np — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) March 26, 2021

Staci Fortunato, director of Safe Kids Maine says 80% of kids are riding improperly in their car seats. For this reason, she is encouraging folks to stop by the clinic this weekend.

"Unfortunately, though, we do see a lot of mistakes and we do see a lot of families that think they are [installing a car seat right] but aren't," said Fortunato.

To ensure time to prepare between car seat checks, appointments are required to be made ahead of time. You can make yours at Maineseatcheck.org.

If you can't attend Saturday's event, another car seat safety check is scheduled for Wednesday, April 7 in Waterville at Central Maine Chevrolet.