Fraternity suspended as police investigate UNH student death

The fraternity, Sigma Chi, has been temporarily suspended while police investigate, Mike Blackman, UNH dean of students, said.

DURHAM, N.H. — Editor's note: The above video aired on Dec. 6.

A fraternity has been temporarily suspended as police investigate the death of a University of New Hampshire student, who had visited a frat party and allegedly got into a fight before he went missing, police said.

Vincenzo “Vinny” Lirosi, 22, was found dead Sunday in a marshy area in Durham. Autopsy results have not been released, but officials said they don’t believe the death was suspicious.

Durham police said Lirosi was out drinking with friends early Saturday before he went to the fraternity party and got into a fight.

A vigil was held for Lirosi on Monday night.

“I would just encourage all of our community members to reach out, check in with each other, take the time they need to take care of themselves,” Blackman said.