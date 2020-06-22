x
Skip Navigation

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

local

Franklin County Jail inmate dies of illness

Michael Evans, 36, of Strong died at Central Maine Medical Center. His death is not considered suspicious.
Credit: Getty Images

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine — An inmate of the Franklin County Jail died Sunday evening at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after being Life Flighted from Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

At about 4:50 p.m., it was reported that Michael Evans, 36, of Strong became ill and was seen by medical staff at the jail.  

Police say once the medical staff checked on him, it was recommended that he be brought to Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) for further treatment. 

After seeing Evans at the emergency room, FMH recommended that he be Life Flighted to CMMC for critical care.  

It was in Lewiston that Mr. Evan’s succumbed to his illness, police said.   

Because he was in custody, the Medical Examiner’s Office was notified, as well as the Attorney General’s Office and Maine Department of Corrections.  

The death is not considered suspicious.  

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s office.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

The ‘Shah Bar’ is just as sweet as your favorite CDC director

'People were running everywhere' | 2 killed, 12 hurt in north Charlotte shooting

Golden Globes delay 2021 ceremony nearly 2 months due to coronavirus

Coronavirus antibody levels may decline quickly, Chinese study suggests

Burglary suspects detained and held at gunpoint by homeowner

WHO chief warns world leaders not to 'politicize' pandemic

FBI investigating noose left in garage stall of Black NASCAR driver