Franklin County Jail inmate dies of illness

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine — An inmate of the Franklin County Jail died Sunday evening at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after being Life Flighted from Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

At about 4:50 p.m., it was reported that Michael Evans, 36, of Strong became ill and was seen by medical staff at the jail.

Police say once the medical staff checked on him, it was recommended that he be brought to Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) for further treatment.

After seeing Evans at the emergency room, FMH recommended that he be Life Flighted to CMMC for critical care.

It was in Lewiston that Mr. Evan’s succumbed to his illness, police said.

Because he was in custody, the Medical Examiner’s Office was notified, as well as the Attorney General’s Office and Maine Department of Corrections.

The death is not considered suspicious.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s office.