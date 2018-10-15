WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Maine's two U.S. Senators announced Monday that four native American communities will receive funding from the Department of Health and Human Services to fight opioid addiction.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said the $440,011 grant will address the opioid epidemic in the Passamaquoddy, Micmac, Penobscot and Wabanaki tribes.

"No community is immune from this heartbreaking epidemic that has taken its toll on too many of our peers, friends and neighbors," said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement.

"This funding will give Maine's tribes additional resources to combat the opioid crisis and protect the health of their community members"

In addition to combating the substance abuse, the grant is also intended to jumpstart community health projects.

The Passamaquoddy Indian Township Tribal Government and the Wabanaki Health and Wellness will get the most funding at $141,456 and $140,152, respectively.

The Penobscot Indian Nation will receive $93,887 and the Aroostook Micmac Council, $64,142.

