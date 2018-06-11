SACO (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Saco Police have charged four people in connection with a robbery that happened at the Saco Valley Credit Union, where money was stolen back in September.

According to Saco Police, the following people were charged with class A robbery,Taylor Mann of Biddeford, 22, Brian Patch of Dayton, 24, Eric Soletto of Biddeford, 25, Kayla Haley of Old Orchard Beach, 21.

All four people are out on bail pending an arraignment that is scheduled for November 30 at 8:15 a.m.

© NEWS CENTER Maine