Four arrested on fentanyl, crack cocaine charges in Milford

MILFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Authorities arrested four people on fentanyl and crack cocaine charges in Milford after an undercover investigation.

Shaina Tibbets, 27, is charged with three counts of Aggravated Class A trafficking in schedule with drugs. Daniel Rogerson, 32, and Albert Fairbrother, 31, face two counts of the same charge. Chad St. Pierre, 39, faces one count. All are from Milford.

The warrant followed weeks of investigations including an undercover purchase of suspected fentanyl. A 3-year-old child was present at the time of the transaction, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. The child is now in DHHS custody.

The MDEA says they seized roughly 28 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl and $1,500 from a home at 209 Main Road after executing a search warrant on Sept. 28. The seized drugs have an estimated street value of $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible. The Maine State Police, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and Old Town Police Department helped in the investigation.