Police had been searching for 17-year-old Betheliann Mangal.

UPDATE (9:55 a.m. Friday)

Police said Mangal has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY (9:05 a.m. Friday)

The Westbrook Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 17-year old Betheliann Mangal. She was last seen last night around midnight.

Mangal is a black female, 5'8", 155 pounds, with braids in her hair.