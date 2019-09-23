GORHAM, Maine — UPDATE: Gorham Police say they found Nevaeh Joyce on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Joyce had been missing since Sept. 19.

Police in Gorham are still looking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager who was last seen Sept. 19.

Nevaeh Joyce, 13, was last seen in the area of Gray Road in Gorham last Thursday night. Police said she left on foot around 6 p.m. after an argument, during which her cell phone was taken away, headed toward Windham.

Joyce is described as a white female who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a pair of black yoga pants, a pink sweatshirt with a black square on the front and white checkered Vans sneakers.

Joyce is frequently in Windham and Westbrook, police said, as she has friends in those municipalities.

Anyone who has seen Joyce is asked to contact the Gorham Police Department at 207-893-2810, and ask for Officer Michael Coffin or Detective Larry Fearon.