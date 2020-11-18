FOUND: 86-year-old NH man with dementia has been located

NH police had activated the ‘Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert System’ for 86-year-old Andre Messier of Pittsfield, who hadn’t been seen since Monday.

PITTSFIELD, N.H. — UPDATE (Nov. 19)

New Hampshire State Police said Andre Messier has been located.

Original Story (Nov. 18)

The Pittsfield, New Hampshire Police Department and New Hampshire State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Andre Messier, 86, of Pittsfield who was last seen on Monday.

According to police, Messier was last seen in Pittsfield around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and a plaid white/brown hooded sweatshirt. He was last seen driving a grey 2005 Ford Freestar with N.H. plates north on Route 107.

Police say Messier suffers from dementia and walks with a cane.

According to police, Messier has been known to go to the Laconia and Stewartstown areas in the past.