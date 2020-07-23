FOUND: 69-year-old Westbrook man sought by police has been located

Police said there was concern about his mental well-being.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Update (July 27)

The Westbrook Police Department said Stephen Bennett has been found alive. Out of respect for Mr. Bennett, no further information is being released at this time.

Original Story (July 23)

The Westbrook Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Stephen Bennett, 69, of Westbrook has been missing for several days now.

Police say there is concern about his mental well-being.

There is no information as to where he may have gone and he does not have a vehicle.