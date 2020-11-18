FOUND: 16-year-old Buxton girl sought by police has been located

Police say she was last seen Monday but has since reached out to friends to let them know she is safe. However, her whereabouts are still unknown.

BUXTON, Maine — UPDATE (Nov. 19)

The Buxton Police Department said Olivia Gouzie has been located.

ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 18)

The Buxton Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl.

Olivia Gouzie was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Monday at her home in Buxton. Her father was the last person to see her, according to police. Police say she has since reached out to friends to let them know she is safe, however her whereabouts are still unknown.

Gouzie is described as 5'2" and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to police, she wears a black nose ring and typically dresses in dark, oversized clothing.