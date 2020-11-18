FOUND: 16-year-old Buxton girl sought by police has been located

BUXTON, Maine — UPDATE (Nov. 19)
The Buxton Police Department said Olivia Gouzie has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 18)
The Buxton Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl.
Olivia Gouzie was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Monday at her home in Buxton. Her father was the last person to see her, according to police. Police say she has since reached out to friends to let them know she is safe, however her whereabouts are still unknown.
Gouzie is described as 5'2" and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. According to police, she wears a black nose ring and typically dresses in dark, oversized clothing.
Anyone who has had contact with Gouzie or may have knowledge of her whereabout is asked to contact the Buxton Police Department at 207-929-6612 regarding case 20-578-OF.