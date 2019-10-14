WATERVILLE, Maine — Over the weekend, many people across the world logged on to play Fortnite. What they found? Literally a black hole.

Fortnite was trending on social media because no one could play.

While the black hole was cause for panic for many, for some more experienced gamers it was no big deal.

"I think it sort of fits in the market as kind of a casual game. Which is why it's so prevalent on social media. You're going to end up with a lot more, kids getting home for the long weekend, realizing they can't and losing their minds over it," Thomas College ESports head coach, Martin Schelazin said.

Schelazin added that he thinks it was nothing more than a marketing plan because of the timing of the black hole, which came right after Call of Duty was released on mobile and some other 'casual' games were released.

"And so the intention and spotlight was sort of taken off of Fortnite, ever so briefly. And then they come into this weekend and steal it in grand fashion. If you want to sort of remind your player base how much they love your game, take it away from them for a weekend. So I think that was pretty genius," Schelazin said.

