OLD TOWN (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- The modern-day arcade Next Level Gamers in Old Town is partnering with Cross Insurance Center to host a huge Fortnite Party on Saturday.

Next Level Gamers is bringing all the equipment for players to see if they can be the last one standing.

Prizes will be available for those who can pull off a victory royale.

“winning and hanging out with my friend who coming,” says 12-year-old Cooper Sawyer, who is a big fan of Fortnite and is excited about going to the Fortnite event.

The owner of Next Level Gamers, Shawn Bouchard, says Fortnite is a big hit with his costumer and is looking forward to seeing gamers come together. “the best part about Saturday will be the environment. Just being there for all these gamers to game. See how many games they can win while they’re there”

Epic games, the game developer, says they have more than 125 million players in less than a year since the game launched.

