Brunswick mill mural criticized for representation of Indigenous communities

“Many Stitches” is expected to be installed next summer on the Fort Andross Mill in Brunswick.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A public art display meant to show one Maine town’s growing diversity is at the center of a debate. Some people are calling the mural inclusive, but others say it's offensive. Now, work is being done to figure it out.

"Many Stitches" is a mural designed by Jen Greta Cart of Hallowell. It's expected to go up on Brunswick's Fort Andross Mill next summer.

The artists and Brunswick Public Art, which commissioned the piece, said it's meant to represent the people in the community working together. But activists are calling for the mural to be revised.

“The women [in the original mural] were depicted in certain gestures and postures where they would have a peripheral presence,” Miku Paul, who is Wolastoqiyik from Kingsclere First Nations, said. "It was problematic and we were dismayed at the lack of inclusivity.”

Paul told NEWS CENTER Maine she wishes more people from diverse backgrounds were made aware of the project sooner.

“There could have been the inclusion of information and figures from Brunswick’s actual history,” he added.

But according to Brunswick Public Art's treasurer, Steve Weems, the mural was never intended to be an authentic historical presentation.

"It was designed to be a contemporary mural and that's, sort of, different objectives," Weems explained. “The murals origins, believe it or not, were 10 years ago.”

Weems said there was an extensive amount of input during the early planning stages of the mural.

Criticism of the piece recently intensified after an online petition with nearly 400 signatures called the mural offensive in its racial, ethnic, and gender stereotypes.

“With respecting and understanding the criticism that’s come forth, we’re working with the artists to make some changes,” Weems said.

Both of the mural's artists said they're working on making some changes to the piece.

“We’ve been trying to listen to the voices and responding, and hopefully it will have a positive effect, because we think we can create something beautiful,” artist Chris Cart said.