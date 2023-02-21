Former UMaine, US swimmer dies after being found unresponsive at Virgin Islands residence

Jamie Cail, 42, of New Hampshire, was found unresponsive by her boyfriend Tuesday at their residence in St. John, police said.

ST. JOHN, Virgin Islands — Police are investigating after a former swimmer for the University of Maine and U.S. teams was found dead at her residence in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

At approximately 12:08 a.m. Tuesday, the boyfriend of 42-year-old Jamie Cail returned to their shared residence in St. John from a local bar to check on Cail, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department.

Upon his arrival, he reportedly discovered Cail unresponsive on the floor.

Cail was brought to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic with assistance from a friend and Cail's boyfriend. CPR was administered and 911 was called at the clinic, but Cail died at the clinic, police said.

Police were notified of Cail's death at approximately 2:39 a.m., according to the release.

An investigation is being conducted by the Criminal Investigation Bureau

"Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau, Detective J. Carty at 340-693-8880, ext. 5207 or Detective S. Rhymer at (340) 774-2211 ext. 5572 or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1 (800) 222-TIPS," the release stated.

Cali was a member of the UMaine women's swim team during the 2000-2001 academic year.

UMaine released a statement concerning Cail's death.

"University of Maine Athletics is saddened to learn of the death of former Black Bear swimmer, Jamie Cail. The University of Maine community asks everyone to keep Jamie's family and friends in their thoughts. Cail swam at UMaine for one season, earning a varsity letter in 2000-01, before graduating in 2003."