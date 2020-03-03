PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Zaire Williams, a former running back for the University of Maine, was shot and killed early Monday morning in Philadelphia.

According to a report by NBC10 in Philadelphia, Williams was on the 1800 block of West Montgomery Avenue around 4 a.m. when he was shot in the head by an unidentified gunman.

NBC10 reports Williams, 25, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:38 a.m. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

UMaine Head Coach Nick Charlton acknowledged Williams' death in a tweet Monday night.

Williams played for the Temple University Owls his freshman year. According to UMaine's website, he played 12 games at running back and rushed for 533 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry for the Owls. According to UMaine, 533 yards as a true freshman ranked third in Temple's all-time freshman rushing list.

NBC10 in Philadelphia said Williams missed several games due to a back injury during his sophomore year. He then transferred to UMaine.

