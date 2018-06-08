ROCKLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The controversy over the apparently forced resignation of the Maine Lobster Festival "Sea Goddess" continues to echo through social media in the midcoast.

Festival leaders said Monday they had received thousands of online messages, many of them very negative. The Courier-Gazette newspaper, which broke the story of Taylor Hamlin’s dismissal last Thursday, said its online poll on the issue has had 4,000 responses so far, and about 86 percent have been opposed to the festival’s actions.

Festival leaders said there have been no threats against the Lobster Festival, but that some of the volunteers have felt threatened or worried by some individual comments.

But despite the negativity, the young woman at the center of the controversy is asking people not to take their anger out on the festival. Hamlin posted the following statement online Monday, and provided the text to NEWS CENTER Maine:

"My intent was NEVER to apply hate to the festival or anyone involved in the set up and take down of the festival. I have grown up involved with the festival for as long as I can remember. I feel as if people are loosing sight of my purpose. Which was to tell everybody the truth, risking my reputation. I truly want to extend my apologies to everyone who loves the festival and puts extreme amounts of work into it. I absolutely love the festival and would love to continue to volunteer for them. The executive boards decision was to protect the festival, they did what they thought was right. I’m not condoning my actions and I’m NOT trying to promote drug use. And I do believe some photos have been edited but was not shone them. Even though I thought it should be handled a different ( positive ) way. Everyone has their opinions about it but hate and negativity is not the answer. The support from our community is overwhelming and I truly appreciate it. But instead of boycotting and bashing the festival think of the inside. Our citizens, our vendors, and children. The business we need for OUR community. There will be good that comes out of this. Which is a lesson for everyone, that social media is a privilege and when you use it the wrong way it can backfire and ruin amazing opportunities for you. Please use me as an example and don’t make the same mistakes I have. Thank you again for your support, it makes me feel like I’m not the only one who has made these mistakes. Just remember PLEASE hate will not fix this. We need to come together and be the community I know we are."

© NEWS CENTER Maine