PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A former priest and teacher at Cheverus high school pleaded guilty to charges of sexual abuse Monday morning in Portland's Cumberland County Superior Court.

That abuse happened back in the late 90's in Freeport. The victim was nine years old.

This is the second time James Talbot has pleaded guilty to charges like this. He served six years behind bars back in 2005 after being convicted in a Massachusetts court. When he was under oath in that courtroom, another victim says he admitted to victimizing 88 other children over the years.

Jim Scanlan, another one of Talbot's victims, made the drive up from his home in Rhode Island to show his support to the victim.

"He should feel pride in the courage it took to put this animal behind bars," Scanlan said. "He felt guilt, shame, and fear and I told him after this, the next step for him is to feel pride for what he did today and the courage he showed."

Talbot had originally pleaded not guilty to the charges. Scanlan says Talbot did not want to provide his own statement to the judge, which didn't surprise him.

However, both the victim and his parents addressed the judge and Talbot.

"His father turned to Talbot and condemned him to die in prison and rot in hell," Scanlan said. "And that is what all the victims would’ve wanted to been able to say to Talbot if they were able to face him."

When asked for a statement, Talbot's attorney wrote in an email that he wouldn't be providing one and "the proceedings speak for themselves".

Though the memory will never fade, Scanlan says he and the other victims can find some peace knowing the man who hurt them is again behind bars.

"What he did today isn’t just closing a door for him," Scanlan said. "It’s closing a door for all the victims."

