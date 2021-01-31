Trump parts with impeachment lawyers a week before trial

Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers just over a week before his trial.

That's according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. The change injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of Trump's defense team.

The departing lawyers, Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, have left the defense team in what one person described as a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case. Trump is set to stand trial on the week of Feb. 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the U.S. Capitol.