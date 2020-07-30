Former New Jersey firefighter who lived in Maine dies from cancer linked to his work after 9/11

Richard Kubler was diagnosed with cancer in October 2019, which was linked to his recovery work after the attacks in New York City on September 11, 2001.

The Hackensack Fire Department of Hackensack, New Jersey announced the death of Richard Kubler. The announcement was made Thursday.

Kubler served in the Hackensack Fire Department from January 5, 1998 to January 1, 2020. He later moved to Maine.

Kubler was diagnosed with cancer in October 2019 which was linked to his recovery work after the attacks in New York City on September 11, 2001.

Several years ago, Kubler bought a home in Wiscasett and befriended several members of the Bath Professional Firefighters (IAFF Local 1611). They adopted him as one of their own, making him an honorary member of their local.

According to the Hackensack Fire Department, Bath firefighters helped and cared for him and his family during his final days.

The Hackensack Fire Department extended its thanks to the Professional Firefighters of Maine and the Bath Professional Firefighters for their ongoing support of Kubler and his family over the last few months.

A procession from Daigle Funeral Home to First Congregational Church, UCC in Wiscasset on Saturday, August 1. The procession is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The funeral service begins at 2 p.m. and will be limited to family, coworkers, and fellow first responders.