PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's former public advocate is set to join a Federal Communications Commission working group aimed at broadband deployment in low-income areas.

Tim Schneider and 17 other members of the FCC group will come up with best practices on accelerating the deployment of high-speed internet access to low-income communities.

Schneider is currently counsel at Portland communications infrastructure developer Tilson Technology Management. The company announced the appointment in a Wednesday release.

He previously served as Maine's public advocate for utility customers from June 2013 to June 2017.