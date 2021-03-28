Former Maine National Guard Adjutant General dead at 73

Maj. Gen. Joseph E. Tinkham II died this week after a long battle with cancer.

AUGUSTA, Maine — According to the Maine National Guard, former Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Joseph E. Tinkham died Friday after a long battle with cancer.

Tinkham also served as the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans, and Emergency Management Commissioner from 2000 to 2004.

In a statement on the Maine National Guard Facebook page, a post honored Pinkham.

"The Soldiers and Airmen of the Maine National Guard wish to express their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Maj. Gen. Joseph E. Tinkham, II. Thank you, sir, for your steady leadership and devoted service to your state and country."

According to his obituary, Tinkham served 37 years in the Army and Maine Army National Guard.

According to the obituary, "Throughout his military career Maj. General Tinkham served in a number of prestigious assignments to include Commander of the Troop Command and Chief of Staff of the Maine Army National Guard. Subsequent to his military service Major General Tinkham served as the Deputy Commissioner of Maine's Department of Defense, Veterans, and Emergency Management and had a short tenure as the Executive Director of the Maine Veteran's Homes. His career culminated in 2000 with his appointment- as the Adjutant General of the Maine National Guard and Homeland Security Advisor to the former Governor's Angus King and John Baldacci."

There will be a military viewing with colleagues and family, Thursday, April 1, from 10:30am to 11:30am at Camp Chamberlain in Augusta, according to his obituary.