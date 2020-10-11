Former Maine 'Jeopardy!' contestant reacts to host Alex Trebek's death

Dennis Coffey walked away with more than $50,000 a year ago Wednesday.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Alex Trebek, the beloved 'Jeopardy!' host, died earlier this week after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"He never called in sick. He was filming right up to the very end," former Jeopardy! contestant Dennis Coffey said.

Coffey was a contestant on the game show a year ago Wednesday.

"The whole thing was kind of surreal," said Coffey.

The Old Orchard Beach resident walked away with more than $50,000. He said it was a tough loss.

"I wasn't really the best sport. I missed the last Jeopardy! question. I pouted," said Coffey.

Coffey said he sent Trebek a Christmas card to apologize. Trebek wrote this back:

"Dear Dennis, thank you for your card. Please know I have no negative memories of you on the show and I wish you nothing but the best. Alex Trebek."

Coffey said Trebek leaves behind an amazing legacy and said it will be tough for someone else to fill his shoes.