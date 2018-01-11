(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- "I control your transcripts, I control where you go next, it could be back to Haiti," former Maine youth basketball coach Mike Woodbury is heard saying in an audio recording that went viral Tuesday.

That is just the beginning of the profanity-based rant that is circulating on YouTube and social media. It captures Woodbury verbally abusing and threatening a former player, something others who have played for him say is nothing new.

"People don't say anything because they are scared of him," a former player said. They didn't want their name used in fear of retaliation. "He brain washes you into thinking you can't get anywhere without him."

They also say the language used in the video was "nothing" compared to the things they have heard. "He uses the 'N' word and 'C' word all the time," the former player said. "I've also seen him lay his hands on kids."

In the leaked audio, Woodbury can be heard threatening to "take everything" the player has.

"I'm going to end you," Woodbury says. "I'm the one thing that you don't want to cross because I'm the dirtiest, baddest mother f***** on this earth."

Woodbury is currently the CEO of Nation Christian Academy in Port St. Lucie, Florida. In an interview with Florida based newspaper TC Palms, Woodbury admits that this is the way he talks to people and his players.

"I would be lying if I said it wasn't typical, yes I’m pretty vulgar, the F word is common in my vocabulary," Woodbury says in the interview. "It doesn't mean it makes it right, it's who I am -- I don’t hide from who I am."

"My first reaction was this was pretty typical if not mild for the emotional abuse that has gone on for years and this program." Walter Phillips said. Phillips is another coach who has seen and heard many things surrounding Woodbury's tactics over the years.

"He constantly has used racial profanity," Phillips said. "He’s used any type of language, any type of physical, emotional abuse that is at his disposal that people allow him to do."

Jayvon Pitts-Young is a former player of Woodbury and had moved to Florida to help him start up his program there. He was not shocked by the video.

"Woody, he’ll give it to you the worst way, you know what I mean, the worst way," Pitts-Young said. "I’ve seen adults cry, I’ve seen parents cry and let alone 16, 17, and 18-year-old guys."

When asked how so many people knew about this but nothing was ever done, they say people did try. But in some cases, it was a position of loyalty or they would rather wipe their hands clean of it.

"I think that people would rather be done with it, I know that there’s been several people that have come to me that have given stories and just said I don’t want to deal with it." Phillips said. "Because the way he does it after you try to leave him is he will contact you endlessly until he can try to manipulate you even more."

I"t’s just sad that kid had to go through this," Pitts-Young said. "Maybe Woody shouldn’t be, not maybe, he shouldn’t be coaching you know his time is done it’s time to move on."

This story will be updated.

