Former Maine police officer dies in Oklahoma crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A former Maine police officer died following a car crash Sunday morning in Oklahoma.
Lara Sarett, 26, previously served as an officer in Hallowell, Maine, before leaving for Oklahoma "to pursue her dream of being a lawyer," a Facebook post from the Hallowell Police Department states.
The post states that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that Sarett was a passenger in the Jeep Grand Cherokee when it crashed just north of Tahlequah.
Sarett was reportedly brought to Northeastern Health System in Talequah and was later pronounced dead.
"She was a good officer and an even better person," the post states.