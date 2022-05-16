Former Maine police officer dies in Oklahoma crash

'She was a good officer and an even better person,' a Facebook post from the Hallowell Police Department states.

PORTLAND, Maine — A former Maine police officer died following a car crash Sunday morning in Oklahoma.

Lara Sarett, 26, previously served as an officer in Hallowell, Maine, before leaving for Oklahoma "to pursue her dream of being a lawyer," a Facebook post from the Hallowell Police Department states.

The post states that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that Sarett was a passenger in the Jeep Grand Cherokee when it crashed just north of Tahlequah.

Sarett was reportedly brought to Northeastern Health System in Talequah and was later pronounced dead.

"She was a good officer and an even better person," the post states.

