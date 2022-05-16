x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Former Maine police officer dies in Oklahoma crash

'She was a good officer and an even better person,' a Facebook post from the Hallowell Police Department states.
Credit: NCM

PORTLAND, Maine — A former Maine police officer died following a car crash Sunday morning in Oklahoma. 

Lara Sarett, 26, previously served as an officer in Hallowell, Maine, before leaving for Oklahoma "to pursue her dream of being a lawyer," a Facebook post from the Hallowell Police Department states.

The post states that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that Sarett was a passenger in the Jeep Grand Cherokee when it crashed just north of Tahlequah. 

Sarett was reportedly brought to Northeastern Health System in Talequah and was later pronounced dead. 

"She was a good officer and an even better person," the post states.

One person is dead after a car crash 3 miles north of Tahlequah, Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol...

Posted by Hallowell Police Department on Monday, May 16, 2022

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

More Videos

In Other News

The unusual Maine fashion event that helps people around the world