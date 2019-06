BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — It's been six months since former Governor Paul LePage left his office in Augusta.

The former governor and his wife Ann returned to Maine last night and spent their evening in Boothbay Harbor.

The Lepage's returned to McSeagulls restaurant, except they were not there to dine.

Ann waited tables and Paul served drinks behind the bar.

Ann used to be a waitress at McSeagulls restaurant.